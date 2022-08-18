The IAU wants this to be a collaborative affair, so participants must create a team composed of teachers, students, astronomy enthusiasts, or professional or amateur astronomists.
Once the team selects its favorite names for one exoplanet and its host star, they are required to host a community outreach event that teaches the public about exoplanets. Only then can the team submit a written and video proposal that includes the names and justifications for their choices.
The video cannot be more than three minutes long, and the essay should not exceed 300 words. The team is also required to write a report no longer than 300 words on their public outreach initiative, which could be a talk by a scientist on exoplanet discoveries, and submit photos or video of the event.
If you were hoping to name a planet after yourself, you're out of luck.
Naming an exoplanetary system is a huge responsibility, so the IAU set forth a list of guidelines to follow.
To begin with, the names should have long-standing cultural, geographic or historical significance. Indigenous names are encouraged, but any team proposing one must be led by a member of an Indigenous community.
Additionally, the name of the exoplanet and its host star need to follow the same theme, meaning they must be related in some way.
Teams cannot submit names of people, pets or organizations. Any terms related to political, military or religious activities are also not allowed.
National vetting processes will take place between November 15 and December 15, 2022, and each country will select one proposal along with two backups. Afterward, an international committee will review the submissions and choose one for each exoplanet between December 16, 2022, and March 16, 2023.
The winning names will be announced on March 20, 2023.
