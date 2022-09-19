Beth Clark. Nancy Powell. Vanessa E. Outlaw. 20220914_185347.jpeg

The 'Wild Sisters' shown here are Willa (Beth Clark), Johnnie Faye (Vanessa Outlaw) and Fanny (Nancy Powell).

 Special Photo

CONYERS — The New Depot Players will open their fall show on Thursday, Sept. 22. Dedicated to women everywhere, “The Wild Women of Winedale” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, is a sassy romp through the lives of three exuberant and hilarious women who are facing various crossroads in their lives.

Fanny has just hit 60. Willa is stressed out to the max, and widowed sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye “Jeff” Wild, bursts on the scene looking for a man – ANY man. To add to the richness of the play, monologues from extraordinary women who have conquered their own challenges reveal what it means to be a strong American female.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos