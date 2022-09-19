CONYERS — The New Depot Players will open their fall show on Thursday, Sept. 22. Dedicated to women everywhere, “The Wild Women of Winedale” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, is a sassy romp through the lives of three exuberant and hilarious women who are facing various crossroads in their lives.
Fanny has just hit 60. Willa is stressed out to the max, and widowed sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye “Jeff” Wild, bursts on the scene looking for a man – ANY man. To add to the richness of the play, monologues from extraordinary women who have conquered their own challenges reveal what it means to be a strong American female.
The show is directed by Sylvia Veith, 2019 winner of The Moira Thornette Directing Award from The Metropolitan Atlanta Theatre Awards.
“The show is so funny and so warm, it shouldn’t be missed. I am knocked out watching this uber-talented cast of ladies do their stuff. The design team has produced one of the most visually beautiful sets I’ve ever seen. Thrilled that tickets are selling so well,” Veith said.
Nancy Powell, Beth Clark and Vanessa E. Outlaw star as the Wild women with supporting performances by Angelic Muhammad, Theresa Hamm-Smith, Susan Culver, Linda Oulton, Stephanie Wilkinson and Kim Fratesi.
The “Wild Women of Winedale” runs at the Black Box Theatre at 910 Center St. in Olde Town Conyers from Sept. 22 – Oct. 2. Thursday – Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2. Tickets are available online at the newdepotplayers.com. Advanced reservations can be made by calling 678-374-3224. Ticket prices online or with advanced reservations are $10 for students with ID and $20 for all adults. Tickets at the door are $12 for students and $22 for adults. All tickets are subject to sales tax.
