Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk and peace activist, dies at 95

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle.
Light snow mixing in is possible this evening. Total snow
accumulation of less than an inch. A light glaze of ice is
possible mainly on elevated surfaces such as trees, powerlines,
overpasses and bridges.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
...LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE AT TIMES THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT...
Brief periods of a light wintry mix are possible across portions
of the area this evening into tonight. This precipitation will end
by early Saturday morning. Any light wintry precipitation that
falls in these areas is unlikely to accumulate or cause
significant impacts. However, motorists in these areas should
still exercise caution this evening through Saturday morning,
especially on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses as
they may become slick.
Buddhist monk and activist Thich Nhat Hanh died on Saturday morning in Vietnam at the age of 95.
Thich Nhat Hanh, a prominent Vietnamese Buddhist monk, peace activist and leading voice in opposition to the Vietnam War, has died at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95.
The monastic organization that he founded, Plum Village, announced the news on their website.
Plum Village said Thich Nhat Hanh passed away "peacefully" on Saturday morning local time.
"Thay [Thich Nhat Hanh] has been the most extraordinary teacher, whose peace, tender compassion, and bright wisdom has touched the lives of millions," the Plum Village statement said.
"Whether we have encountered him on retreats, at public talks, or through his books and online teachings -- or simply through the story of his incredible life -- we can see that Thay [Thich Nhat Hanh] has been a true bodhisattva, an immense force for peace and healing in the world," it said.
Thich Nhat Hanh traveled to the US in 1961 to teach comparative religion at Princeton University. Later that decade, he lectured at Cornell and Columbia University, where he continued to spread a message of peace and lobbied Western leaders to end the Vietnam War, Plum Village said.
In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. nominated Thich Nhat Hanh for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling him "an Apostle of peace and nonviolence." However, no Nobel Peace Prize was awarded that year.
Thich Nhat Hanh's mission of opposing the war led to both North Vietnam and South Vietnam denying him to the right to return to either nation for decades.
He was exiled for 39 years and was only given the permission to return to his homeland in 2005.
