...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the
heat in some areas today and provide relief earlier than
expected, but questions remain on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
From left, Christopher Allen Blevins, Lance Justin Stephens and Matthew Allen Crawford are pictured. After 10 days on the run, a Missouri jail inmate who disappeared through a ceiling has been caught -- but authorities are still looking for another escapee.
From left, Christopher Allen Blevins, Lance Justin Stephens and Matthew Allen Crawford are pictured. After 10 days on the run, a Missouri jail inmate who disappeared through a ceiling has been caught -- but authorities are still looking for another escapee.
Barry County Sheriff's Office
As of June 14, authorities say Lance Justin Stephens remans at large.
The last of three inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail after cutting through the ceiling was taken into custody Tuesday, authorities said.
Lance Justin Stephens was recaptured near San Antonio, Texas, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Stephens, along with Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins, escaped from the Barry County jail on June 3 by cutting holes in the ceiling and climbing through, authorities said. Barry County is about 660 miles from San Antonio.
Crawford was captured Monday in Springfield, Missouri -- about 60 miles northeast of Barry County, according to the US Marshal's Service and the Barry County Sheriff's Office. Blevins was captured five days after the escape near Casper, Wyoming -- more than 800 miles away from the jail, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said.
Jail has plaster ceilings, detective says
Crawford faces theft charges while Blevins faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a lawful stop. Stephens faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
Two of the inmates were in the same jail pod while the third was in an adjacent pod, Barry County Sheriff's Office Detective Doug Henry said.
He said after the trio cut holes in the ceiling and clambered through, they fled the building via a maintenance door. Henry said the building is old and the ceilings are made of plaster, which might have made the trio's escape easier.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.