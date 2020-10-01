CONYERS - A fourth suspect wanted for murder in the June 15 shooting death of Money White Jr., 23, is in the Rockdale County Jail after fighting extradition from Arkansas for more than a month.
Desmond Marks, 21, was arrested in Pine Bluff, Ark. on Aug. 14 on multiple warrants from the Conyers Police Department, including murder and armed robbery. According to Conyers Police Lt. Kim Lucas, Marks fought extradition and the Rockdale County District Attorney's Office had to seek a Governor's Warrant to get Marks transported to Conyers on Sept. 26.
Marks is the third of four suspects wanted in the shooting death of White, who was killed at the Brookfield Apartments on Briar Creek Court. Investigators believe the motive behind the shooting was a robbery that was set up as part of a narcotics transaction.
Marks has been charged with murder, armed robbery, unlawful for person to commit offense with the intent to obtain or earn membership or increase his or her status or position in a criminal street gang; unlawful or any person employed by or associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity.
Two other suspects were arrested on June 19. Dacquan Whitson, 18, and Christen West, 19, both from Conyers, are being held in the Rockdale County Jail.
Whitson has been charged with party to the crime of armed robbery and party to the crime of felony murder.
West has been charged with making false statements, and use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating the commission an act which constitutes a felony.
The fourth shooting suspect has been identified as Keshone Quantarious Smith, 19, of Arkansas. He is wanted on felony robbery and murder charges in the incident, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Smith is believed to currently be in the Pine Bluff, Ark., area. He was last seen driving a white Hyundai Elantra with Arkansas license plate 496ZDO. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information leading to Smith’s arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are asked to call 404-577-TIPS (8477), or go online to www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.com.
