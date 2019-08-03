CONYERS — Rockdale County Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. will host the third Shop Talk forum of 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at F&D Barbershop, located at 1501 Highway 138 SE in Conyers.
The second event in this year’s series will feature the following speakers to answer questions and concerns from a candid audience:
♦ Will Barkley, Board of Assessors Chair;
♦ Clarence Cuthpert, Probate Judge;
♦ Terry Oatts, RCPS Superintendent; and
♦ Councilman Cleveland Stroud, Conyers City Council.
Shop Talk is a grass-roots approach to getting to know the community by interacting and engaging in an “open air” dialogue. The series will also be introducing government officials to those who may not know who they are, what their roles are and their duties and responsibilities.
For more information, contact Jorge Diez at jorge.diez@rockdalecountyga.gov or 770-278-7056.