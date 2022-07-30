...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Rockdale, southwestern Walton and north central Newton Counties
through 230 AM EDT...
At 202 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Gum Creek, or 7 miles
east of Conyers, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Locations impacted include...
Conyers, Covington, Oxford, Walnut Grove, Jersey, Georgia
International Horse Park, Gum Creek, Youth, Big Haynes Creek Park and
Milstead.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should
slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
This Ivy League school will welcome its first female president after more than 250 years
Dartmouth College, one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the United States, is set to welcome its first-ever female president: Sian Leah Beilock, the current president of Barnard College.
Beilock will serve as the Ivy League school's 19th president, and the first female president in its more than 250-year history, according to a press release published by Dartmouth last week. She takes the office July 1, 2023, and will succeed Philip J. Hanlon, who announced in January he would step down next year.
"It is, of course, an immense honor to join one of the nation's most storied institutions of higher education," said Beilock in a July 21 letter to the Dartmouth community. "....It is clear to me that Dartmouth's tight-knit learning community, together with world-class research and scholarship, is an enormously powerful vehicle for the creation of outstanding ideas with real impact."
Beilock was appointed to serve as president of Barnard College, a women's college affiliated with Columbia University in New York, in 2017. Previously, she spent 12 years in administrative roles at the University of Chicago. Outside of her work as an administrator, Beilock is a cognitive scientist specializing in the psychology of "choking under pressure" and performing in high-stress situations.
In the school's statement, the chair of Dartmouth's board of trustees, Elizabeth Cahill Lempres, called Beilock "a leader with the aspirational vision to build our research enterprise, further our tradition of excellence in undergraduate education, and expand our global impact."
"Sian's election in this, our 50th year of coeducation at Dartmouth, was enthusiastic and unanimous," Lempres said.
Dartmouth, founded in 1769, began admitting women in 1972. The New Hampshire university enrolled 4,556 undergraduate students in 2021, according to its website.
Open house for the new Eastside High School drew a large crowd of students, parents and educators Thursday evening. The school, located at 140 Ga. Highway 142 in Covington, officially opens for the school year Monday. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.