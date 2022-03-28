Thousands of people turned out Saturday and Sunday for the 41st annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival at the Georgia International Horse Park. Gusty winds Saturday were a bit of a challenge for some vendors and attractions, but festival-goers were not deterred from enjoying the food, arts and crafts vendors, entertainment and cultural performances. For more photos of the festival, visit rockdalenewtoncitizen.com.
Thousands enjoy Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival
