Thousands of high school seniors in Rockdale and Newton counties are preparing for commencement exercises this week as they mark the conclusion of one phase of life and the beginning of another.
Rockdale County Public Schools will hold all of its graduation ceremonies Wednesday, May 24, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Lithonia.
The ceremony schedule is as follows:
• Salem High School — 10 a.m.
• Rockdale County High School/Rockdale Magnet School — 2 p.m.
• Heritage High School — 6 p.m.
All three ceremonies will be streamed live online.
Newton County has scheduled its three commencement ceremonies to take place at Sharp Stadium on Newton Drive May 24 - 26.
The ceremony schedule is as follows:
• Alcovy High School — May 24, 8 p.m.
• Newton High School — May 25, 8 p.m.
• Eastside High School — May 26, 8 p.m.
In addition to limited parking at Sharp Stadium, the school system is offering off-site parking locations that include free shuttle pick-up and drop-off at Sharp Stadium.
“We will be running school buses along the shuttle route to pick up any graduation guests who wish to use the free service,” said Dr. Michael Barr, NCSS chief operations officer. “There are three shuttle routes to help serve families attending graduation.”
According to Barr, guests may park for free at the Newton County Public Parking Deck located at 1166 Elm St. and the First Baptist Church of Covington Annex, located at 1176 Elm St. using the free shuttle service. In addition, free parking with shuttle service is also available at Covington Professional Park, 4136 U.S. Highway 278, and Legion Field, 3173 Mill Street NE.
“Our buses will begin shuttle operations at 6:15 p.m. on graduation evenings,” said Barr. “Once the ceremonies are over guests may utilize the shuttles to return to their vehicles.”
In addition to the off-site parking, Barr noted there are also several nearby parking lots families may use within walking distance to Sharp Stadium, including parking in front of the former Sharp Learning Center and the Board of Education building. Parking at these locations is free; however, the shuttle service is not available as these locations are in close proximity to the stadium.
“We encourage guests to arrive early to allow ample time to park and make their way to the stadium,” said Barr. “Between the parking at the stadium, the locations in close proximity to the stadium, and the off-site parking, there should be plenty of spaces for all of our graduation guests. We’re looking forward to joining our guests in celebrating this year’s graduating classes.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
