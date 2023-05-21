hhs grad 43.jpg

Thousands of high school seniors will be awarded diplomas in commencement exercises this week.

Thousands of high school seniors in Rockdale and Newton counties are preparing for commencement exercises this week as they mark the conclusion of one phase of life and the beginning of another.

Rockdale County Public Schools will hold all of its graduation ceremonies Wednesday, May 24, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Lithonia.

