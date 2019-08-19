CONYERS — Thousands of runners of all ages came together Saturday at the Georgia International Horse Park for the Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race. Released every 15 minutes in “waves” of 200, the runners followed a path through the Steeplechase area of the park, taking on more than 20 obstacles along the way.
The Rugged Maniac wasn’t just a fitness and fun party for those involved. It was also a fund-raiser for the American Cancer Society and part of its DetermiNation event endurance program.
The obstacles on the three-mile course ranged from mud pits covered in barbed wire so you had crawl or go through on your hands and knees, to pits filled with water you had to try to swing or run over without falling in, to the final obstacle, a 30-foot high water slide that you had to reach by a jumping wall and cargo net. The obstacles also had memorable names such as Commando Crawl, Off The Rails, Iron Curtain, Feed The Beast, Hell and High Water, and Antigravity.
When they finished, there was a festival featuring a mechanical bull, dance-offs, stein hoisting, pull up contests, music and a huge party. Each participant who finished the course received a medal and t-shirt, free photos, and those over 21 received a beer.