COVINGTON – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects in connection with the stabbing death of a Newborn man.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Randell Whitley, 39, was fatally stabbed when he and three other suspects went to a home on Ga. Highway 162 Connector to confront the ex-partner of Margie Lynette Love, 35, who was also allegedly involved in the home invasion.
The four allegedly entered the home without permission, and in an ensuing fight with the resident, Whitley was stabbed. He drove himself to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Charged in the incident in addition to Love are Anthony McDonald, 18, of Covington, and Garrett Blackwell, 21, of Monticello.
Love was arrested May 9 and charged with aggravated assault, home invasion and murder. McDonald, 18, was arrested May 6 and also charged with aggravated assault, home invasion and murder. Blackwell turned himself in to authorities Thursday and faces the same charges.
According to reports from the Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place Thursday, May 4 at about 8:20 p.m. The incident report indicated that a deputy was called to a home on Ga. Highway 162 Connector in response to a burglary in progress. While en route the deputy was informed that a person had been stabbed and was being taken to the hospital.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations for Whitley's final expenses.
