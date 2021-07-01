COVINGTON - A chase that started in Greene County ended in Newton County when the driver fleeing from deputies crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 East on June 29. The suspect and three other people involved in the crash were transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing a 2020 Chevrolet Impala driven by Dontrail McDaniel, 28, of South Carolina on I-20 westbound shortly after noon.The chase went through Morgan and Walton counties and into Newton County.
McDaniel exited I-20 at Exit 101 at Stanton Springs Parkway near Social Circle, then allegedly re-entered I-20 the wrong way, traveling west in the eastbound lanes. He struck an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, which forced the Cruze into the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, and ended the chase.
A woman from Augusta driving the Cruze and a man and woman from White Plains in the Equinox were transported to Piedmont Newton for treatment along with McDaniel.
The crash shut down the eastbound side of I-20 for almost three hours while the State Patrol investigated.
McDaniel was wanted on a warrant from the Board of Pardons and Paroles for an alleged parole violation. He is facing numerous traffic charges from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
