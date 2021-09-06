CONYERS — A man who allegedly shot three people inside a Rockdale County nightclub has been taken into custody.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, James Simpson got into a fight with one of the shooting victims at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Sudo’s Bar and Grill on Salem Road and began firing a gun. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy who was working security at the club was able to take Simpson into custody
Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
Simpson has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
To find the most humid cities in America, Duradry analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Comparative Climatic Data, which uses land-based weather station information from the 1950s through 2018. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.