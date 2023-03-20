...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 24 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, valid until noon EDT Monday.
For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph possible.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
CONYERS — Gunshots rang out shortly after midnight Monday in the Honey Creek subdivision in south Rockdale County, leaving three victims dead.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect in the shootings has been arrested. Details about the suspect and the victims have not yet been released. Two of the victims are reportedly adults and the third a 17-year-old girl.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the RCSO said more information will be released as it becomes available.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
