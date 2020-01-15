CONYERS — A total of 270 students and three from the east metro area, completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2019 fall semester.
ABAC President David Bridges said 126 of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees. ABAC began offering bachelor’s degrees in 2008. During the fall term, over 2,000 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development and Writing and Communication.
The graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are as follows:
Conyers:
- Page Lori-Ann Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
- Jennifer Santana-Villa, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Oxford
- Kayla Marie Stone, Associate of Science.
