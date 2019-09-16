CONYERS - Three men were allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner on White Oak Court early this morning. A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the three men did not live at the home and arrived at the residence with their faces covered.
Deputies responded about 4 a.m. Monday to a shots fired call at the residence. When they arrived, they found the three men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Dep. Lee Thomas said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and the homeowner is currently being questioned about the details of the shooting.
The Citizen will update this story as more information becomes available.