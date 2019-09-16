CONYERS - Three young males, possibly teenagers, were shot and killed allegedly by a homeowner on White Oak Court early this morning. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and a spokesperson said the three males did not live at the home and arrived at the residence with their faces covered.
Deputies responded about 4 a.m. Monday to a shots fired call at the residence, which is at the end of a cul-de-sac. When they arrived, they found the three men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Brian Jenkins lives at the corner of White Oak Court and White Oak Street, just off Flat Shoals Road between Ga. Highway 20/138 and Old Salem Road. He said he was watching TV about 4:02 a.m. when he heard “light shooting, followed by some loud shooting.” Jenkins said from the sound of the shots that there was more than one gun involved, and that it sounded like it was happening right next to his house.
After checking to see if his wife was OK, Jenkins said he went to get their weapon and heard someone calling for help.
“I immediately called 911, and the Sheriff’s deputies came immediately,” said Jenkins. “I was astounded at the speed at which they came. I later found out that two other suspects were shot down at the lower part of my street.”
Jenkins said he knows the gentleman who allegedly shot the trio.
“He is a truck driver and his mother lives down there by herself. They’re beautiful people. They mind their own business, but they’ll do anything for anyone in the community. That’s just the way they are. He’s seldom in the neighborhood because he’s a truck driver.
“From what I gather, the young men were hanging in the area at 4 a.m. in the morning,” added Jenkins. “From talking to my neighbors, they tried to mug him and he defended himself. As a result of that, gunfire ensued and the deputies took him, his girlfriend and his nephew in for questioning.”
Jenkins, who has announced he is running for Rockdale County Commission chair in 2020, said he is saddened by what happened.
“I’m harmed tremendously,” he said. “I’ve been living here for over 15 years and this is a beautiful neighborhood. We never have any problems in this neighborhood. We all know one another.
“But it lends credence to points that I’ve been raising for a very long time. We must create preventative programs for these young people. From what I understand, these kids were 15 and 16 years old, but now their parents have to bury them.
"If we do not invest in these young people, then what we’ve seen this morning in my neighborhood can lend itself to other neighborhoods in the county, and I don’t want that. We need to repurpose some of these vacant buildings and put in some youth prevention programs so that we can infiltrate this scourge. If we can find millions of dollars to build youth detention centers, why can’t we build youth prevention centers?”
Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Thomas said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and the homeowner is currently being questioned about the details of the shooting. The identities and ages of the three males killed have not yet been released.
The Citizen will update this story as more information becomes available.