COVINGTON — A motion to offer Newton County Attorney Megan Martin a six-month contract was amended Tuesday night to add that the county will continue to accept applications for the position during the six months.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, who made the motion for the six-month contract at an Aug. 24 Board of Commissioners meeting, also made the motion to continue to accept applications, saying that was his intent when he made the motion on Aug. 24.
The motion was approved by Henderson, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 2 Commissioner Demond Williams. District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan were opposed.
Henderson, Mason and Sanders are the same three commissioners who voted in August to extend the six-month contract to Martin. The contract term has been described by some county residents as not a good faith offer.
The contract offered to Martin is the result of a decision by the board last year to move to an in-house attorney.
Martin, who is a partner in the firm of Jarrard & Davis, has worked for the county for six years under a contract with the law firm. She was one of two final candidates for the position.
It is not yet clear if Martin will accept the offer of a six-month contract or make a counter offer.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(1) comment
3 members of the BOC are beyond hope. We are now Clayton County
