COVINGTON — Georgia’s Judicial Nominating Commission has sent a short list of recommendations to Gov. Brian Kemp to replace retiring Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott.
Those nominated to succeed Ott are:
• W. Cliff Howard, chief assistant district attorney in the Walton County District Attorney’s Office
• R. Michael Malcom, partner, Preston & Malcom law firm in Monroe
• G. Kevin Morris, judge, Walton County Magistrate Court
Kemp could select one of the three nominees or make a selection of his own.
Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley announced in November that, although he had been recommended to the Judicial Nominating Commission, he was not seeking a judgeship.
“Being a judge is seen by many as the pinnacle of the legal profession. However, I did not fill out an application and I am not seeking the judgeship,” McGinley said in a released statement. “I love the job of district attorney, and I am committed to these great offices. In June of 2020, after almost a decade serving the people of Newton and Walton counties as a prosecutor, I became the interim district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit. I was then elected in November of 2020 with enormous support in both counties to serve a four-year term as your district attorney. In the almost two years since taking office as the elected district attorney, my office has accomplished so much. But, there is still much more that I want to accomplish in this role.”
Ott has worked in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties, for 41 as an assistant district attorney, district attorney and Superior Court judge. He announced in October he planned to retire at the end of the year.
When a vacancy occurs in a judgeship in Georgia, the Judicial Nominating Commission notifies each member of the bar in the judicial circuit of the vacancy, receives nominations from the circuit, and collects applications from those who are interested. Members of the commission then interview those who are interested and makes recommendations of those most qualified to the governor. The governor may interview the applicants as he deems appropriate, resubmit the vacancy for further consideration, or take other action to fill the vacancy.
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live on the East Coast using 2022 data from Niche's list of the best places to live. Click for more.Best places to live on the East Coast
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.