PORTERDALE — Three key city employees have submitted their resignations, leaving Porterdale officials with a daunting task of finding people to keep the city operating in an ongoing financial crisis.
On Monday, interim City Manager Robert Witcher submitted his resignation to the Porterdale mayor and council, bringing to a close nearly 15 years of employment with the city.
Witcher, who is also public works director, was named interim city manager last year following the resignation of Bob Thomson. Witcher’s resignation, which will be effective Aug. 20, will leave the city with vacancies at both positions.
On Thursday, two other city officials — City Clerk and Treasurer Linda Hanna and Public Works supervisor Chad Knight — also gave notice to the city. Hanna, who previously served as chief financial officer for Walton County, has been with the city since March. She is the third city clerk in Porterdale in less than 18 months.
Witcher, who prefers to work in the background, said it has been a “true honor” to work for the city. He said he abides by the saying, “Work for a cause, not for applause; live life to express, not to impress.”
He began working for the city in 2006 after having worked for his father’s business, T&G Trenching, since he was 10 years old. Now, at 51, Witcher said it is time to move in a different direction.
“It was a sad day when I decided to do what I’m going to do, but I just felt like it was time for me to close this chapter,” he said.
Finding someone to fill his shoes will be a big task for the city.
“They need a city manager and they need a public works director,” said Witcher, adding that he also holds the certifications for water distribution and wastewater collection required by the Environmental Protection Division.
“It is a monumental task to figure out how they are going to do this in the situation we are in,” Witcher waid. “It is going to be difficult to figure out.”
Mayor Arline Chapman had attempted to call an emergency meeting Monday to discuss personnel; however, it did not appear Friday afternoon that the council would have a quorum.
