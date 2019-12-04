CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three people found dead in a home on Sweet Water Lane on Dec. 2.
They have been identified as Michael Curry, 50, and Jaydah Curry, 25, both from Conyers, and Joshua Baker, 19, city of residence currently unknown.
According to a RCSO PIO Lee Thomas, deputies responded to 4122 Sweet Water Lane in southeast Rockdale County to make a welfare check about 2:31 p.m. Monday afternoon and found the three bodies.
According to information on the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s website, Michael L. Curry and Jaydah V. Boyd Curry purchased the home this year.
The bodies have been transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for autopsy as the investigation continues.
The Citizen will update this story as more information becomes available.