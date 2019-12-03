CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three people found dead in a home on Dec. 2 on Sweet Water Lane in the southeast portion of the county.
According to a RCSO PIO Lee Thomas, deputies responded to the home to make a welfare check about 2:31 p.m. Monday afternoon and found the three bodies.
The incident remains an active scene and the deaths are still under investigation. The names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The Citizen will update this story as more information becomes available.