COVINGTON - Three Ring Studios has begun pouring pads for the mill shop space and sound stages that will make up its Covington movie studio campus, located off Alcovy Road near Covington Municipal Airport.
Three Ring, along with leaders of the community including members of the Covington City Council, the Newton County Board of Commissioners and the Covington/Newton County Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the next phase of Three Ring’s construction with the pouring of the pads for its movie studio campus Thursday morning. This first phase of sound stages, mill shop space, and support space will total over 250,000 square feet, making Three Ring one of the largest purpose-built media facilities in Georgia.
Three Ring Studios was conceived in 2016 and broke ground a year later.
“We are thrilled to be moving forward with construction”, said Olivia Schmitz, director of Studio Operations. “When fully complete, this $100 million facility will bring the first major film studio to the ‘Hollywood of the South.’”
The first buildings are projected to open in the summer of 2020 and will be capable of hosting feature films, televisions shows, live productions, commercials, music videos and much more. This project promises to build awareness of Covington across the country and has been promoted as providing numerous opportunities for the community including high-paying jobs. When the project is fully complete, it will contribute more than $3 million a year to the local property tax base, according to current projected estimates.
“Three Ring Studios is committed to helping the community flourish,” said Rahim Charania, developer of Three Ring Studios. “We are proud to have selected such a dynamic, growing city like Covington to locate our media campus. We are strong believers of the vision laid out by Mayor Ronnie Johnston and the city council and share in their belief that Covington can be an economic driver for our great state of Georgia. We are proud to be an important part of that vision and look forward to being a partner in this community for many years to come.”