CONYERS – The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, April 3. Two are deputies and one is administrative staff.
Sheriff Eric Levett is also in self-quarantine after being exposed to one of the three employees and has been tested for COVID-19, but the results of his test have not been released yet.
A Sheriff's Office news release issued Friday stated that one of the deputies is assigned to the Jail Division, and the other is assigned to the Judicial Services Division.
"One of the deputies has since recovered and is scheduled to return back to work Monday April 6, while the others are still self-quarantining at home," said RCSO Public Information Officer Lee Thomas. "All employees who tested positive are reporting that they are doing fine.
"As of today we have no known inmates with the virus," he added. "The agency personnel have been diligent in following the guidelines set forth by health officials and our agency's action plan protocols. They are attentive to self-assessments and monitoring all internal persons under their span of control."
