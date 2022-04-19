CONYERS — There are three honor graduates at Rockdale County High School this year due to a tie for the valedictorian honor. This year's top honor grads are Co-Valedictorians Karen Tejada and Andria Thomas. The Class of 2022 Salutatorian is Kharissa Gabaree. The graduation ceremony for RCHS is set for Thursday, May 26, at the school.
Get to know the honor grads:
RCHS Co-Valedictorian
Name: Karen Tejada
Family members: Nicolas Tejada, Maria Bermudez, Nelsy Tejada, Yesica Tejada
Intended college/university: University of Georgia
Intended major: Human development and family sciences
Intended career field: Travel nurse and then physician’s assistant
RCPS schools attended: Pine Street Elementary School, Conyers Middle School, Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Career Academy
Awards/scholarships: Superintendent’s Academic Award, Bulldog award, Coach’s award for track and cross country
Extracurricular activities: Latino Student Union, Environment Club, CIU (Christian Club), Track, Cross Country, Beta Club
Favorite Subjects: English language arts, science
Memorable help from a teacher/member/mentor:
“Ms. Thieleke helped me as an artist. She has always been supportive of my art and she was the reason why I started taking art seriously. Ms. Harris has been a tremendous help in the college application process. Ms. Hardaway has kept me in check. She’s also prepared me for the health care field.”
Best high school experience:
“I don’t have a specific one but doing cross country and track have been some of my best experiences. Going to state for cross country was great. My track teammates have become like family. We’ve made fun memories.”
What was the reaction of your family and friends?
“They were happy for me because they know firsthand all the hard work I put in and sacrifices.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“Time will FLY BY!! Enjoy the little moments you have with people. Life is too short; do what makes you happy.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“Hanging out with family and friends going to Mexico and getting ready for college.”
Advice for freshmen:
“Stay focused!! You have to put yourself and goals first because only you can give yourself what you want. If you want anything in life you have to be willing to put the work in.”
RCHS Co-Valedictorian
Name: Andria Thomas
Family members: Mom Tia King, dad Antonio Thomas, and siblings Aalia Thomas and Bryson Thomas
Intended college/university (or deciding between): Georgia State University, Louisiana State University, Spelman College, or Xavier University of Louisiana
Intended major: Biology/biomedical engineering
Intended career field: Health care
RCPS schools attended: Flat Shoals Elementary School, Memorial Middle School, Edwards Middle School, Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Career Academy
Awards/scholarships: Principal’s List, Superintendent’s Academic Award (2020-21, 2021-22), Georgia Piedmont Technical College Dean’s List, HOPE Scholarship, Essentials of Healthcare Student of the Year (2020-21)
Extracurricular activities: Varsity softball, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) (President), RCA Student Ambassador, Secretary of State Ambassador, Healthcare Work-Based Learning (Internal Medicine Intern), National Honor Society
Favorite subjects: Biology, health care
Memorable help from a teacher/staff member/mentor:
“I have had great experiences with so many teachers in my high school career. Coming into my first year of high school, I was blessed to have such a great group of teachers and mentors. All of them have contributed to my success over past three years. Mr. Foster at RCA is one of the most caring teachers I have ever met. He provided me with my first ever scholarship for my AP Government exam. Earning this scholarship allowed me to uncover to my full potential and since then, I continually strive to reach it. Additionally, Dr. Mathis provided with so much support in ninth grade. She has always been in my corner cheering me on. Dr. Mathis has consistently supported me and provided me with vital information that helped me to graduate a year early, and for that I am deeply appreciative. Finally, Mrs. Hardaway has encouraged me to pursue my passion for health care head on. She has been an integral part of my journey since enrolling in the health care pathway. She has helped to open many doors for me as I pursue my career goal of becoming a health care professional. Mrs. Hardaway has also been an inspiration for me beyond the classroom. She holds me accountable and motivates me to be the best version of myself in every endeavor I pursue. Her belief in me and unwavering support has reinforced my confidence that I can and will achieve my career goals. Lastly, I am truly grateful and forever indebted to all these magnificent educators.”
Best high school experience:
“Although the COVID-19 pandemic upended normal life, honestly, going virtual was the greatest experience that ever happened to me in high school. I was able to manage my own schedule while still maintaining my grades, which provided me with valuable practice of independence that I’m certain I will need to be successful in college.”
What was the reaction of your family and friends?
“My family and friends were extremely happy, excited, and proud of me.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“Do not let ambition blind you from creating and building positive and meaningful relationships.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“I look forward to traveling and preparing for college.”
Advice for freshmen:
“Take initiative for your own education and remember that YOU have your best interest at heart. It is important to consult with your mentors and counselors, however you are responsible for the path that you want. So, dedicate time and effort into putting in research to achieve your goals. Furthermore, always challenge yourself and never let failure deter you from extending your potential.”
RCHS Salutatorian
Name: Kharissa Gabaree
Family members: Khemerg Gabaree, Nathaniel Gabaree, Keishauh Drake, Sean Mer, Kaila Gabaree, Kira Gabaree
Intended college/university: University of Georgia
Intended major: Mathematics education
Intended career field: University professor
RCPS schools attended: Shoal Creek Elementary, General Ray Davis Middle School, Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Career Academy
Awards/scholarships: Gold medal - FCCLA STAR Event State Competition, Zell Miller Scholarship, UGA Georgia Access Award, American Express Scholarship
Extracurricular activities: Work-Based Learning (WBL) student teacher, Rockdale Youth Leadership alumn, National Honor Society, Beta Club, RCA FCCLA Chapter president
Favorite subjects: Math, history
Memorable help from a teacher/staff member/mentor:
“Times when I needed help with work or outside the classroom, these teachers were always there for me: Mr. Foster (RCA), Mrs. Houk (RCA), Ms. Conley (DMS), Dr. Stekandel (DMS), Mrs. Smith (SCE), and Ms. Collinsworth (SCE).”
Best high school experience:
“Either being surprised with the salutatorian title this year or FCCLA State Leadership Conference.”
What was the reaction of your family and friends?
“My mom cried and immediately posted it on Facebook. My family is proud of me, and I got many congratulations.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“God got me! Once I set a good goal, nothing can get in my way of achieving it.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“Spending a lot of time with friends I will be leaving behind because I am graduating early.”
Advice for freshmen:
“Enjoy school and surround yourself with the right people. Make good memories and always find joy in the little things.”
