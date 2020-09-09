COVINGTON - A police chase ended in fiery death for three individuals at the intersection of Jack Neely Road and Fairview Road early Monday morning. Investigators are still in the process of identifying the victims and have not yet released their names or ages.
According to Newton County Sheriff's Office Communications Officer Caitlin Jett, deputies responded about 2:24 a.m. Monday to a call referencing two suspects attempting to enter vehicles in a neighborhood located off Fairview Road.
When deputies arrived, the two suspects jumped into a vehicle with a third suspect who was driving and they fled the scene. A short pursuit began with the suspects' vehicle crashing at the intersection of Jack Neely and Fairview roads and catching on fire. All three suspects in the vehicle died.
Jett said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
