Newton County resident Robert Fisher has an eye for wildlife and a talent for photography. Those two characteristics come together when he and his wife, Terri, both amateur birders, visit Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in southern Newton County. According to Fisher, the birding community is active on social media, which provides them with many leads for birding locations. He and his wife also take advantage of several apps that provide updates, alerts and tracking of birds. These include Audubon, eBird and Merlin.

The 6,400-acre Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, offers a variety of activities and programs. The wildlife center is located south of Mansfield off Ga. Highway 11. For more information, visit georgiawildlife.com/charlie-elliott-wildlife-center or call 770-784-3059.

