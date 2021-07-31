...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

This Scissor-tailed Flycatcher is one of the rarer breeds captured by Robert Fisher’s lens near Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center. The birds are more commonly found in Texas. This Flycatcher is perched on barbed-wire, keeping a watchful eye out for insects.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
A juvenile Little Blue Heron displays his fishing prowess in one of the swampy areas of Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
The Blue Grosbeak is commonly found in thickets and hedgerows in Southern states.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
The blue hour at Bennett Dam at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
An Eastern Tiger Swallowtail photographed at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
The Eastern Towhee is hard to spot because of its habit of foraging in undergrowth.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
The sun sets behind Fox Lake at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
A Giant Egret keeps a watchful eye out for prey in one of the lakes at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
The American robin displays his vivid breast color against barren tree limbs.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
An Osprey lands on a tree limb at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.
Special Photo: Robert Fisher
A white-tailed deer is nearly camouflaged by the brush and undergrowth at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center.
Newton County resident Robert Fisher has an eye for wildlife and a talent for photography. Those two characteristics come together when he and his wife, Terri, both amateur birders, visit Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in southern Newton County. According to Fisher, the birding community is active on social media, which provides them with many leads for birding locations. He and his wife also take advantage of several apps that provide updates, alerts and tracking of birds. These include Audubon, eBird and Merlin.
The 6,400-acre Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, offers a variety of activities and programs. The wildlife center is located south of Mansfield off Ga. Highway 11. For more information, visit georgiawildlife.com/charlie-elliott-wildlife-center or call 770-784-3059.
