COVINGTON – Tickets are now on sale for Concert for a Cause on Saturday, April 22 at Legion Field in Covington. The annual benefit concert supports Piedmont Newton Hospital and, this year, all ticket sale proceeds will be directed to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
The NICU at Piedmont Newton is currently designated as a Level II NICU, but hospital leaders’ goal is to be able to care for the sickest, tiniest babies in the community as a Level III NICU. Funds from Concert for a Cause will help Piedmont Newton purchase the equipment needed in a Level III NICU, such as ventilators, incubators, phototherapy lights, and a neonatal transporter.
“If our NICU is able to provide this next level of care, more parents will be able to remain close to home at this difficult time in their lives and focus on what matters: their baby getting stronger and leaving the hospital,” said Norris Little, M.D., interim chief executive officer at Piedmont Newton.
Tickets cost $25 each. There are also sponsorship opportunities available for larger amounts. Tickets can be purchased online until midnight the night before the concert and in person at Legion field on the day of the concert.
Yacht Rock Schooner will perform. Concert-goers may arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. at Legion Field; the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on site, along with a cash bar provided by City Pharmacy. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and drink.
“Of course, we appreciate the opportunity to raise funds for an important cause,” said Andrea Lane, director of community relations at Piedmont Newton. “But our leaders and caregivers at Piedmont Newton also always enjoy meeting neighbors on a fun night instead of meeting for the first time when they need to go to the hospital. For so many reasons, we can’t wait for April 22!”
This is an outdoor event that will take place rain or shine. No seating will be provided, but people are welcome to bring their own chairs, tables, etc. for their comfort during the show.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
