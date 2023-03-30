IMG_3546.jpg

Yacht Rock Schooner will provide the smooth sounds of the late ’70s and early ’80s for the Piedmont Newton Concert for a Cause at Legion Field.

COVINGTON – Tickets are now on sale for Concert for a Cause on Saturday, April 22 at Legion Field in Covington. The annual benefit concert supports Piedmont Newton Hospital and, this year, all ticket sale proceeds will be directed to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The NICU at Piedmont Newton is currently designated as a Level II NICU, but hospital leaders’ goal is to be able to care for the sickest, tiniest babies in the community as a Level III NICU. Funds from Concert for a Cause will help Piedmont Newton purchase the equipment needed in a Level III NICU, such as ventilators, incubators, phototherapy lights, and a neonatal transporter.

