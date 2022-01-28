Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon to 7 PM EST Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia.
* TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher elevations
of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are likely.
Elsewhere, gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be likely.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
Weather Alert
...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...
...A FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE THIS EVENING...
Very cold and blustery conditions are moving into much of north
and westcentral Georgia tonight and Saturday. Even a few snow
flurries will be possible this evening, however no accumulations
or impacts are expected. Temperatures will fall into the 20s
tonight with northwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, resulting in
wind chill values as low as 5 above zero. The blustery conditions
will persist Saturday morning before temperatures moderate in the
afternoon. Even so, wind chill values will remain in the 20s all
day.
Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
tonight and Saturday. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or
hypothermia.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic has sentence reduced by one year, to 21 years, in 'murder-for-hire' plot
Joe Exotic, of Netflix's "Tiger King" fame, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has had his sentence in the murder-for-hire plot reduced by one year to 21 years, according to the courtroom sentencing sheet from the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma - Oklahoma City.
"We are unsatisfied with the court's decision and will appeal. The main issues will be addressed in the Motion for New Trial," John M. Phillips, Maldonado-Passage's attorney, said to CNN via email.
Maldonado-Passage said in court, in part, "I have two non-curable diseases and now have to add cancer to that list. Please don't make me deal with cancer in prison waiting on an appeal," as provided to CNN by Phillips.
He went on to say he had spent 16 of the last 22 months in solitary confinement and isolation "being deprived of basic constitutional rights such as a fair trial, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, medical care -- and the most basic and important aspect of life -- social interaction."
Maldonado-Passage was moved to a North Carolina federal medical treatment facility in November after receiving the biopsy results of an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Phillips told CNN via email he thinks Maldonado-Passage will be transferred back to the medical facility.
Maldonado-Passage was convicted in 2019 in a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin as well as other crimes that include animal abuse. Baskin, who owns a tiger sanctuary in Florida and had secured a million-dollar judgment against him, had a long-standing feud with Maldonado-Passage that was chronicled in the "Tiger King" series.
