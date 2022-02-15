COVINGTON — Tim Fleming, former chief of staff for Gov. Brian Kemp, announced Tuesday he plans to run for the State House District 114 seat currently held by Rep. Dave Belton.
Belton announced late last year that he did not plan to run for re-election. Morgan County businessman and Republican Wendell McNeal is also running for the District 114 seat.
Fleming, a conservative Republican, also previously served on the Newton County Board of Commissioners from 2009 - 2013 and as assistant secretary of state.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the State House,” said Fleming, a Covington resident, in a released statement. “I have been a lifelong resident of this district, and as a father raising my kids here, I am deeply committed to our community, our future and ensuring this remains a place where our values and way of life are protected. It’s why I served on the Newton County Commission and stopped tax increases during the Great Recession while keeping law enforcement and vital services funded, championed Voter ID laws and secure elections as deputy secretary of state and fought for our families as the chief of staff to the governor.”
Fleming put his conservative values front and center in his announcement.
“This isn’t about a title. This is about the fight for our future,” said Fleming. “Stacey Abrams and her leftist friends want to undo our conservative successes in Georgia. They want to erode our values and implement Biden’s radical policies here. I won’t let it stand.
“We need a proven conservative warrior in the State House who isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with the radical left – and win. Unlike typical politicians, this isn’t a talking point for me. I have taken on Abrams - and won. In the Secretary of State’s Office, I fought to have her shady voter registration group investigated. In 2018, I led the campaign that defeated her at the ballot box. And in the Governor’s Office, I fought to secure the passage of the strongest pro-life law in the country and crushed the left’s attempts to keep Georgia shut down during the pandemic and force masks on us all.”
District 114 includes Morgan County and parts of Newton and Jasper. The district, previously numbered 112, was redrawn during redistricting to include part of Jasper County and another precinct in Newton County.
Belton, a resident of Morgan County, endorsed Fleming’s candidacy.
“It has been a privilege representing this district for the last eight years,” said Belton. “While it was a hard call to move on, I feel much better knowing that a strong conservative with a proven track record we can trust like Tim Fleming is willing to step up to serve our families. Tim won’t require any training – he will be ready for the fight on Day One to stop the radical left and secure the future of this district.”
Fleming also has the support of state Rep. Susan Holmes of Jasper County, as well as Newton County’s two Republican commissioners, Stan Edwards and Ronnie Cowan, and former Newton commissioner Mort Ewing.
Prior to being named Kemp’s chief of staff, Fleming was campaign manager for the governor. He is currently a partner with Live Oak Public Strategies and owns a real estate investment firm in Covington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Lacey, are the parents of three children — Jackson, Colby and Hannah.
