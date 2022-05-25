COVINGTON — Covington's Tim Fleming, former chief of staff for Gov. Brian Kemp, won the Republican nomination for the House District 114 seat over Madison businessman Wendell McNeal in Tuesday's primary election balloting with 64.7% of the vote. Fleming carried all three counties in the district — Newton, Morgan and Jasper. Fleming now faces opposition from Democrat Malcolm Adams in the November General Election.
Fleming previously served on the Newton County Board of Commissioners from 2009 — 2013 and as assistant secretary of state.
The District 114 seat was up for grabs after Rep. Dave Belton decided not to run for re-election. It was the only state House or Senate race in Rockdale and Newton counties in which there was no incumbent.
• In the state Senate District 17 race, incumbent Republican Brian Strickland of McDonough won his primary with nearly 73% of the vote over challenger Brett Mauldin. Strickland won in Newton county, with 78% of the vote, and carried Henry and Walton counties by wide margins. He faces Democrat Kacy Morgan, who was unopposed, in the General Election.
• Tonya Anderson easily won re-election to the state Senate District 43 seat with more than 87% of the vote, besting challenger Joe N. Lester in the Democratic primary. Anderson carried Rockdale, DeKalb and Newton counties by wide margins. She faces no Republican challenger in the General Election.
• Incumbent Sharon Henderson will continue to serve another term representing state House District 113 after defeating Democrat challenger Billie Boyd-Cox. Henderson received 73.8% of the vote. She faces no Republican opposition in November.
• Angela Moore, who represents state House District 91, won re-election over challenger Greg Shealey in the Democrat primary. She faces no opposition in November.
• In the state House District 92 race, incumbent Rhonda Taylor easily defeated Democrat challenger Demoine Kinney. There was no Republican in the race.
• State House District 93 Rep. Doreen Carter defeated challenger Laklieshia Izzard by a wide margin in the Democrat primary. Carter received 77.6% of the vote, carrying DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton counties.
• In the state House District 95 race, Democrat incumbent Dar’Shun Kendrick was unopposed. She faces Republican Dexter Dawson in November.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.