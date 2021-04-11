CONYERS - Former Rockdale County Public Relations director Jorge Diez resigned from his post on Feb. 26 following a meeting five days earlier between Diez and Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr.
At that meeting, Diez presented Nesbitt with a letter listing needs for his department. Included in the letter was a request that Diez be recognized as one of Nesbitt's executive directors "in both substance and salary." Sometime during the meeting, which Diez secretly recorded, Nesbitt began "chewing out" Diez. After the meeting, Diez took the letter and recording to Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington, who said later she found the way Nesbitt talked to Diez to be "disgusting," "demoralizing," and "degrading."
When Diez resigned, Washington and Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen William agreed to a severance package that included a lump sum payment of six months pay of Diez's $105,000 salary, and 155 days pay for personal time off (PTO) that Diez had accumulated.
Discussion of that package turned heated between Nesbitt and Washington during a March 16 work session, with Nesbitt stating it sets a bad example for the county to give severance to an employee who resigns, while Washington noted that the money paid in the severance was less than what the county would have paid if Diez sued them for a "hostile work environment." (See "Commissioners have heated debate over Diez severance" in the Apr. 7 edition of the Rockdale/Newton Citizen).
Seeking better clarification of the severance package provided for Diez, the Citizen made Open Records Act requests for the personnel file of Jorge Diez and also correspondence between Diez and Nesbitt. The correspondence provides the following timeline and information in regards to the development of the severance package.
• Feb. 26 - Diez submits his letter of immediate resignation, noting his accrued PTO in the amount of 155.2 hours and "in consideration of reasonable severance compensation."
• March 4 - Chief of Staff James Cabe emails county attorney Qader Baig and advises him that Washington and Williams have "instructed me to coordinate with you to draft a severance agreement for Jorge Diez. Chairman Nesbitt is not in favor of severance package." Cabe said the only guidance was that Diez was to be paid for 155.2 hours of PTO in a lump sum and three months of his annual salary in a lump sum.
March 9 - By email, Washington and Williams gave their approval to the final severance package agreement. Under the agreement, the county would pay Diez a lump sum payment for six months salary, withholding taxes and retirement benefits, and a lump sum payment for 155.2 hours of PTO, again withholding taxes and retirement benefits.
The package also contains language that in accepting the severance, Diez agrees to release any claims or demands against the county and present or former elected officials and employees, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1991, and similar laws and regulations.
March 11 - Diez signs the agreement and sends a scanned copy to the county, promising to bring the original on March 12.
March 23 - The Board of Commissioners ratifies the agreement by a 2-1 vote, with Washington and Williams in favor, and Nesbitt against.
Paid to Diez following his resignation from Rockdale County were:
• Six months of salary came to a gross payment of $52,500.11. The net payment after taxes and benefits was $31,155.90.
• Paid Time Off (PTO) - 155.20 hours came to a gross payment of $7,834.63. The net payment after taxes and benefits was $4,991.27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.