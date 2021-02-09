CONYERS — Georgia’s longest running tiny house event, the Georgia Tiny House Festival, is returning for a second time to the Georgia International Horse Park March 20-21.
According to John Kernohan, chairman of the United Tiny House Association and co-founder of the for-charity Tiny House Festivals, “We continue to monitor the news and health updates, as well as communicating closely with many government officials, to ensure the best possible experience for attendees and participants. After much research and planning, we will once again implement our established Festival COVID-19 aand Social Distancing Guidelines, which were successfully introduced in 2020 at our fifth annual Florida and Georgia Tiny House Festivals.”
The sixth Annual Georgia Tiny House Festival is the 20th for-charity tiny house event of the United Tiny House Association (UTHA), which has raised and donated over $693,000 from the proceeds of its tiny house festivals to more than 100 different charities, non-profits, causes and local communities where UTHA has held it events.
Founders John and Fin Kernohan have organized 19 tiny house events, including the six largest tiny house events and the first free online Tiny House Festival, which is returning in 2021, as a means of promoting awareness of the tiny house movement and as a source of fundraising to support great causes.
“The response has been overwhelming and incredibly positive from both those who are already scheduled to participate in our annual Georgia Tiny House Festival and those who are taking advantage of the online discounts on admission tickets. Also, the Georgia International Horse Park is a beautiful location and allows for an environment where we can provide another of our for-charity tiny house festivals that is both safe and healthy for attendees and participants,” stated Fin Davies-Kernohan, executive director of the United Tiny House Association and co-founder of the Tiny House Festivals.
Tiny houses, skoolies, van conversions, vardos (aka — gypsy wagons), park models, and other styles of small homes are currently registered for the festival. Returning will be all the tiny residences for touring and viewing (with social distancing guidelines), tiny house celebrities, leaders from the tiny house community, live music, speakers, a hands-on tiny house build workshop, and more. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under, fire fighters and on-scene emergency responders, badged-law enforcement and military (retired, active and discharged).
The Kernohans have been living for more than nine years in their 304-square-foot DIY, off-grid home “Beloved Cabin” and travel the country in their towable 148- square-foot tiny house, the “Tiny Firehouse — Station No. 9,” which is a tribute tiny house honoring firefighters, emergency responders, and supports fundraising for fire stations throughout the country.
For more information about the Georgia Tiny House Festival, the legalization of tiny houses, or COVID-19 festival guidelines, contact John or Fin: 706-623-4332, johnk@unitedtinyhouse.com, or www.unitedtinyhouse.com.
