Mixed Dahlias Longfield-gardens.com.jpg

The more dahlias you cut for bouquets, the more flowers the plant will produce.

 Photo courtesy of Longfield-Gardens.com

Growing beautiful dahlias is easier than you think. Proper planting and care will result in an abundance of beautiful blooms for you to enjoy in your garden and summer bouquets. Use these strategies to boost your dahlia growing success:

Start Early for a Long Season of Flowers

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos