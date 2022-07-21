Maysen Conner attended her first Snapping Shoals Annual Meeting with mom Ainsley Conner. Maysen, at 3 1/2 weeks of age, is more than likely the youngest member to attend this year’s event at the Georgia International Horse Park.
Glenda Burleson of Covington, left, picks up some literature at one of the Snapping Shoals tables from Jessie Payne, Member Care Training and Development specialist for the EMC. Burleson said she comes to the meeting every year, and has been a winner in the prize drawings several times.
CONYERS — Stormy weather Thursday curtailed some of the activities and events scheduled for Snapping Shoals EMC’s Annual Meeting, but the friendly, laid-back atmosphere was the same as ever.
As with the past two years, registration for the meeting at the Georgia International Horse Park was conducted as a drive-through, followed by an in-person gathering for those who wanted to attend the business session and enjoy gospel music, register for prizes, and visit vendor booths and displays.
The EMC had planned to offer tethered hot air balloon rides, courtesy of Touchstone Energy, to 20 members who registered in advance and were selected in a drawing, but the weather did not cooperate. Still, hundreds of members showed up to pick up the iconic yellow bucket with gifts inside. The first 1,500 to register for the annual meeting also received a $20 bill credit.
Snapping Shoals EMC delivers power to its members over 6,360 miles of overhead and underground lines and services 101,471 electric meters. The EMC serves customers in Newton, Henry, Rockdale, DeKalb, Jasper, Butts and Walton counties.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
