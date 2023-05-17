CONYERS — Tom Harrison has been appointed by the Board of the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission to represent Rockdale County on the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District. He will serve the Conservation District for a two-year term beginning April 11.
Harrison has made a career in water conservation. His “minor” in environmental studies has allowed him to learn and share his knowledge in the water and sewer industry. Throughout his 47 years of corporate life, he has worked in the water, sewer, and irrigation industry. Harrison has been involved in the manufacturing as well as the equipment distribution sides of the industry. He has expertise in water usage, drilling wells, and pump systems and has helped to design pump systems to control water supply for customers and businesses, especially those with low water supply.
Harrison started his own business in 1990 with a focus on representing companies in the water and sewer industry. His focus throughout the years has been to clean up the water and use it again. His work has allowed for water resources to be conserved as much as possible.
Harrison said he would like to use his knowledge to help the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District conserve natural resources wherever possible. He believes that if we don’t maintain control of our sewage and water, it will affect future generations and their health.
While in college, Harrison earned a degree with a major in psychology and minors environmental studies and anthropology. Harrison is a member of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District for the Oconee River Basin with the Atlanta Regional Council, Haynes Watershed Foundation, Georgia Water Coalition, Conyers-Rockdale Planning Commission, and the Conyers-Rockdale Water Authority. He has also been a member of the National Water Well Association and the Local Theatre Board. He also enjoys making children smile when he brings the cheer of Christmas to them as Santa Claus during the holiday season. He looks forward to working as a District Supervisor with the Rockdale County SWCD.
The Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Rockdale County. The district works with farmers, landowners, homeowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at www.rockdaleconservation.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
