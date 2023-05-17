Tom Harrison.jpg

Tom Harrison

CONYERS — Tom Harrison has been appointed by the Board of the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission to represent Rockdale County on the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District. He will serve the Conservation District for a two-year term beginning April 11.

Harrison has made a career in water conservation. His “minor” in environmental studies has allowed him to learn and share his knowledge in the water and sewer industry. Throughout his 47 years of corporate life, he has worked in the water, sewer, and irrigation industry. Harrison has been involved in the manufacturing as well as the equipment distribution sides of the industry. He has expertise in water usage, drilling wells, and pump systems and has helped to design pump systems to control water supply for customers and businesses, especially those with low water supply. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos