CONYERS — Are you curious to know more about the obstacles that threaten the wellbeing of vulnerable children and families throughout Rockdale County? Do you want to learn more about the agencies addressing these challenges and how you can be a part of a broad-based solution?
Please join United Way in Rockdale County staff, Advisory Board members, and partner agency representatives for a ‘Meet and Greet’ event that will provide direct access to many of the organizations and individuals fighting for children and families.
The event is scheduled for 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the J.P. Carr Community Center Tuesday night.
United Way in Rockdale County is seeking passionate, community minded individuals to consider the various ways to engage in their local mission.
The ‘Meet and Greet’ event is also intended to allow current and former supporters of the United Way of Greater Atlanta an opportunity to receive an update on the current nonprofit landscape and the greatest needs in our community.
The ‘Meet and Greet’ event will be conducted as an open house forum allowing attendees to interact with community leaders and nonprofit groups addressing a wide variety of social issues.
United Way in Rockdale County supports local agencies by providing financial resources, strategic consultation, cutting edge data/social analytics and leadership as an organization committed to Rockdale children and families for over 25 years.
United Way’s model prioritizes a collaborative, community wide approach to serve urgent needs of Rockdale residents. Working together and sharing information allows stakeholders and committed service agencies to develop well informed, sustainable solutions that will greatly impact children and families in our communities.