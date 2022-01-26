CONYERS – A former member of the Rockdale Board of Education has announced plans to run for an open seat on the board this spring.
Tony Dowdy, who previously represented District 5 on the board, announced that he will run for the District 2 seat in May. That seat is currently held by Jim McBrayer, who is not seeking re-election. School board posts are non-partisan and are elected at-large.
Dowdy, who was first elected to the board in 2010, served two terms before deciding in 2018 not to seek re-election.
“I decided to step back," he said of that decision. "I had some things going on and wasn’t able to 100% focus on the duties and the commitment. I didn’t feel like I could commit to another four years at the time. But I’m back now, and I’m ready to go.”
Dowdy, who has lived in Rockdale County more than 30 years, works in the concrete industry and owns his own business.
“I appreciate the opportunity to have served previously for eight productive years, from 2010 to 2018, as a representative on the Rockdale County School Board,” said Dowdy.
Dowdy is a member of the Rockdale Rotary Club where he previously served as president.
“My mission and my goal is to have a strong commitment to the community,” he said. “A strong school system equals a strong community.”
Early voting in the May 24 non-partisan election will begin May 2.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
