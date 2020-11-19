COVINGTON — A Cook Street resident is being held on murder and other charges after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Wednesday night.
According to Capt. Ken Malcom with the Covington Police Department, officers were called to 5123 Cook St. at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday where they found 63-year-old Carol Denise Holder dead from a gunshot wound.
Police apprehended her husband, Tony Lamar Holder, 48, in the front yard of their home.
Police said a witness reported that Mr. and Mrs. Holder got into an argument that escalated to the point where Tony Holder fired a gun at his wife. Police found her body in a bedroom of the home.
Mrs. Holder’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
Mr. Holder and a witness were taken to the Covington Police Department headquarters where they were interviewed. Mr. Holder reportedly refused to provide a statement and was later taken to the Newton County Detention Center. He has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.
