A young Henry County girl recently brought home the bronze after four days of fierce competition. Hocus Pocus I Put A Spell On You, who answers to the name of Kenzie, is a 2-year-old West Highland white terrier who beat out the other contenders to win the award, which now places her at the top of her breed in the country.
“Right now, we have the number one Westie in the U.S. living in McDonough, Ga.,” Kenzie’s owner Donna Cannon said. She won during an American Kennel Club dog show in Florida a couple of weeks ago. Cannon said while the AKC rankings change often, Kenzie made it to the top.
“The most exciting part of this is Kenzie is my first breeding we did,” Cannon said. “We have four Westies; two of them are champions... Her mother, which we own, we bought her with the intention of showing her and then eventually breeding her. She was bred in 2019, with — and still to this day — a platinum grand champion. He is on record and has won more than any other Westie ever under the AKC. There’s no other Westie with that record. Her mother is Glenbrittles Muirenn Caden. Her name is Gaelic and means white fighter. I bought her from a retired vet, a breeder in North Carolina, who still shows Westies today. We bred her with Hector in 2019, and Kenzie has been showing since she was born on Halloween 2019.”
The date of her birth led to her being named Kilmartin’s Hocus Pocus I Put A Spell On You in the AKC registry, with Kilmartin being the name of Cannon’s kennels. But the nickname Kenzie came about because Cannon is such a fan of the TV series “Outlander” and its characters in the Clan MacKenzie.
“She’s been showing since she was 9 months old,” Cannon said. “She has a brother in South Carolina, and he’s a grand champion. They went to their first shows together.”
Cannon said competitions can be complicated and are based on a point system with some major shows counting as a five-point win, but one through four points can also be awarded. It also depends on how many male and female dogs compete in any given show. There are also standards to meet, such as never clipping a Westie’s hair; however, certain parts of her hair can be hand-scissored. The hair must be a certain length and a dog’s coat is judged.
“A terrier should have a straight back,” Cannon said. “They’re looking for a straight line structure, as far as her chest — her alignment — where her chest and where her legs meet. She’s a nice little Westie — there’s no two ways about it.”
Cannon said the AKC events usually run four days and Kenzie shows once a day.
“You just go and do your best to impress the judge,” she added. “There’s no money. It’s just prestige.”
Cannon, who is president of the Westie Club of Atlanta, said clubs sometimes sponsor competitions and have sweepstakes and award prizes, such as cash or silver trays or Westie statues for younger dogs, but adds that she never recalls seeing money awarded on the adult side of competition.
AKC shows take place throughout the U.S., and Cannon said she and her husband, Ronnie enjoy the traveling that goes with it. They have enjoyed trips to AKC competitions in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana and other places.
While Kenzie lives with the Cannons in McDonough, when she’s getting ready for a show, the dog goes to stay with her trainers in Kennesaw, Daryl Heggie and his wife Donna Hills.
“My husband and I have owned Westies for more than 20 years,” Cannon said. She first saw the breed when her nephew and his girlfriend got a Westie and brought him for a visit to Cannon’s mother’s house.
“I just fell in love with this little white dog,” she said. “I researched and said, ‘One day I’m going to get one of those little white dogs.’”
An opportunity came along in 2000, and that’s when the Cannons got their first Westie, who they named Lacy after the flower Queen Anne’s lace. Cannon says she was “strictly a pet” and lived 17 years. Next, the couple got a Westie they named Sam, followed by another named Bailey. But then Sam was diagnosed with bladder cancer and died a year later.
“When he passed, Bailey wouldn’t eat and would just sit on the sofa and look depressed,” Cannon said. “We just progressed from there... Bailey went into depression. We sent him to doggie day care. We tried everything. Then we said we’re going to have to get another dog. I said if we’re going to do this, I want to get a breed standard. We’d never owned a breed standard Westie. That’s when we bought Archie, and we bought him with the intent of showing. We got him his championship and started looking for a girl. We said if we’re going to show, we’re going to breed.”
Cannon explains that sometimes people see a Westie and think it’s a Scottie, which is a Scottish terrier. However, Westies come only in white, she said. They do not come in black, ginger or brindle.
Glenbrittles Muirenn Caden, who answers to the name of Zoey, was bred with Hector in 2019, and had three puppies, including Kenzie. Kenzie and one of her brothers are now champions.
“The other little boy is in Virginia living with a couple,” Cannon said. “He’s living his best life as a Westie. He never showed. He has a home in Virginia and Connecticut, so he does have a wonderful life.”
Cannon said Zoey again gave birth in November 2021, this time to five male dogs all of which are in the process of going to new homes. She said breeding dogs has changed from what it was years ago.
“After Zoey had the puppies in 2019, we waited a year to try and went back to the same person and nothing happened,” Cannon said. “So then next go round, we went with a reproductive veterinarian to try to get her pregnant. We were working with frozen sperm from Hector, and she still couldn’t get pregnant. So the next go round, we were still with the reproductive specialist and with a different male with artificial insemination. It does not happen in a purebred world au naturel. It is artificial insemination. Some people may try the old-fashioned way, but I’ve not heard of anybody. Now days we have progesterone levels drawn. There’s a whole world of science present. To get her pregnant at the optimal time with the artificial insemination, it is science every step of the way.”
There is the science, but then there’s the other side.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Cannon said. “We didn’t realize until we started showing Archie, but we just fell in love going to the different places. You could go to Mississippi or Alabama or Kentucky. The handlers would pick where they wanted to go and they would say, ‘We’re going to XYZ and you need to register.’ We’d work it out on weekends to head out and watch and we just did that with all of our dogs. When Kenzie went to Pennsylvania in October, her brother went too. They (his owners) have become good friends of ours, so we turned it into a little mini-getaway. We would go see what’s around. The show is only going to last about 30 minutes, so we would go check out the town.”
The Cannons owned Archie and Bailey when Mrs. Cannon had a job change that took her to California in 2016 as a consultant. She said those two dogs have probably been to more states than most people and estimated they had been to 30 states as her husband drove across the country with them to visit her.
“They saw the Grand Canyon, those two have,” she said. “They were well traveled.”
Mrs. Cannon finished her consulting job in California and came back to Georgia to work as manager for the medical staff office at Emory Midtown. Mr. Cannon worked at Lockheed until Lockheed had a layoff, at which time he went to work at Warner Robins. At the time, Mrs. Cannon was working elsewhere in Atlanta, so in 2002, they chose McDonough as home because she said it was “sort of the halfway” point for each of them. Both are natives of Eastman and have been married 47 years. They are the parents of Chad and Erica and the grandparents of four ranging in age from 7 to 18. Mrs. Cannon said her grandchildren love to come and visit her dogs.
She said a Westie is “just a really good people dog.”
“They just love their people,” she added. “Once you bond with your Westie, he’s with you. He won’t leave your side. They sleep with us at night — all four of them. They run the place. They’ve got their own room. There’s a dog room — not that they stay in it much. It’s just the sunroom and puppies are in there right now. It’s puppyville right now. It’s got a sofa and they can go sit on the sofa and look out the window and see what’s going on outside and see cars in the neighborhood. That’s also the room where the door is that they come in and out of the house.”
Kenzie will be heading out that door for a few more competitions, and then she will take a break.
“Now that she’s gotten her bronze, we’re going to let her have fun instead of getting all primped up,” Cannon said. “We’ll let her go run and hunt... We’ll try to find something she’s interested in.”
