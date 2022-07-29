Just days after 22 states filed a lawsuit fighting the new US Department of Agriculture policy seeking to protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Florida's top education official is advising schools in his state to ignore the guidance.

In a letter, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. tells superintendents, school boards, private school owners and charter school governing boards they have "no obligation" to follow the new Title IX equity rules laid out by the Biden administration.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos