CONYERS — The top graduates at Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology are both headed to the same institution of higher learning — Georgia Tech. Laura Goldgar has earned the top spot in the Class of 2022 as valedictorian, followed by Salutatorian Margaret Hwang.
The Magnet School graduation ceremony will take place Thursday, May 26, in conjunction with ceremonies for Rockdale County High School.
Get to know the top graduates:
RMSST Valedictorian
Name: Laura Goldgar
Family members: Mom, An Goldgar; father, Dean Goldgar; and sister, Sarah Goldgar
Intended College/University: Georgia Institute of Technology
Intended Major: Chemical engineering
Intended Career Field: Chemical engineering
RCPS Schools Attended: Lorraine Elementary School, General Ray Davis Middle School, Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology
Awards/Scholarships: National Merit Scholarship Finalist, Governor’s Honors Program finalist, National Association of Biology Teachers Award, Second Place Honors at Georgia Science and Engineering Fair
Extracurricular Activities: RMSST Math Team, Association of Artists, RMSST Ambassadors, RMSST Green Team, National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta, RCHS Swim Team
Favorite Subjects: Chemistry, statistics
Memorable help from a teacher/staff member/mentor:
“Two of my teachers, Mr. Huebsch and Mrs. Williams, helped me through many rough patches throughout my high school career by providing me with endless support and words of encouragement. It was really comforting to know that they always had my back.”
Best high school experience:
“My favorite high school experience was going to our school’s annual Fall Ball dance with my friends.”
What was the reaction of your family and friends?
“My friends and family were very supportive and congratulatory upon finding out. My family were very happy my dedication towards academics paid off.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“Maintaining a good social network is extremely beneficial. It is good to always have people that you can reach out to for help, whether it be school-related help or mental support.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“I look forward to spending time with my family and going hiking with them in the mountains.”
Advice for freshmen:
“Be sure to maintain a good balance between school, socialization and sleep. Do not take on more than you can handle simply to maintain a good transcript. Also, staying organized is extremely crucial to making sure that everything is completed on time!”
RMSST Salutatorian
Name: Margaret Hwang
Family members: Mother, Kyong Kim; father, Kyung Whang; and sister, Elizabeth Turk
Intended College/University: Georgia Institute of Technology
Intended Major: Aerospace engineering
Intended Career Field: Aerospace engineering/research and education
RCPS Schools Attended: Lorraine Elementary, General Ray Davis Middle School, Rockdale Magnet School
Awards/Scholarships: Scholarships – Women Leadership Scholarship, Hope/Zell Miller. Awards – Naval Science Award, Regional Science Fair Grand Champion, Calculus MVP (from math team), Rockdale Honor Orchestra First Chair, All-State Orchestra Violinist
Extracurricular Activities: “Currently, I am captain of Math Team, co-captain of Science Team, treasurer of National Honors Society, and secretary of Mu Alpha Theta, the math honors society. I am also the concertmaster of the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Rockdale Youth Orchestra.”
Favorite Subjects: Calculus, biology
Memorable help from a teacher/staff member/mentor:
“I received the most memorable advice from my piano teacher after experiencing a series of school-related rejections and was having a difficult time. She told me to imagine I was driving along a road with a speed bump and asked if it would be logical to drive over the same speed bump over and over. I responded by saying it wasn’t, and that it would damage the car. She compared this to my situation by saying I was only hurting myself by being unable to let go of what had already happened. I kept this advice in mind throughout high school, remembering it each time I faced any rejections or obstacles.”
Best high school experience:
“My best high school experience was attending the Southern Stingray Bowl with the Science Team for all four years of high school. During practices, we have team bonding by playing various games, which usually results in funny memories. Getting to know my teammates through the competition and team bonding activities is one of the best parts of participating in science bowl. Although the competition normally consists of an overnight trip, this year, it was virtual, so we got to play badminton together after the competition instead of enduring a four-hour bus ride back to school.”
What was the reaction of your family and friends?
“My mom wanted to set up the yard sign right away, and my sister sent me a string of excited messages in all caps.”
What are your takeaways from this past year?
“The biggest takeaway from this year was learning how to prioritize. This year, I found myself with many new responsibilities, and it was necessary for me to decide early on what was most important to me. Although I had to make some difficult decisions, it allowed me to have the best experience this year both academically and socially.”
What do you look forward to doing over the summer?
“I’m excited to visit Europe this summer, and afterwards I plan on teaching violin to students and getting lots of sleep before I go to college.”
Advice for freshmen:
“Throughout high school, there will be many happy moments, but at the same time, there will be low moments. During these times, it is OK and necessary to give yourself a break to process. After taking a break, do your best to continue life as normal while keeping your plans and goals in mind. Being able to move on from challenging situations will help you fully enjoy the present and the hundreds of successes that are coming your way!”
