COVINGTON — All three of Newton County's high schools had named their valedictorians and salutatorians, along with the top 10 in each graduating class.
ALCOVY HIGH SCHOOL
Graduating at the top of the Alcovy High School Class of 2021 are Valedictorian Logan Dobar and Salutatorian Natalia Sanchez. Rounding out the top 10 graduates in alphabetical order are: Aderonke Adewumi, Aeryn Barrentine, Morgan Hathorn, Faith Kamau, Jessica Malcolm, Brennen Reilly, Alisha Rosembert, and Salimah Ziyad.
Following is information on the top 10 graduates, including their plans for the future.
• Logan Dobar — The Class of 2021 valedictorian plans to attend college in the fall to study electrical engineering. He chose Ryan Allred as his favorite teacher.
• Natalia Sanchez—The Class of 2021 salutatorian plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall. Her major is undecided at the moment, but she is leaning towards a combination of math and business administration. She chose Jasmine El-Jourbagy as her favorite teacher.
• Aderonke “Esther” Adewumi — Adewumi intends to major in biochemistry and molecular biology at Mercer University in the fall. She chose Roberta Axson as her favorite teacher.
• Aeryn Barrentine — Barrentine plans to study worship arts and sound tech at Toccoa Falls College in the fall. She chose Mack Hardwick as her favorite teacher.
• Morgan Hathorn — Hathorn plans to attend college to major in biology and minor in computer science in the fall. Hathorn chose Tony Brooks as her favorite teacher.
• Faith Kamau — Kamau plans to major in pre-med at college in the fall. She chose Chantae Pittman as her favorite teacher.
• Jessica “Taylor” Malcolm — Malcolm plans on continuing her bachelors degree in political science at the University of West Georgia in the fall. She chose Patty Pulliam as her favorite teacher.
• Brennen Reilly — Reilly intends to major in mathematics at college in the fall. He chose Joshua Cook as his favorite teacher.
• Alisha Rosembert — Rosembert plans to major in nursing in the fall. She chose Priscilla Waters as her favorite teacher.
• Salimah “Limah” Ziyad — Ziyad plans to major in sound design at college in the fall. She chose Suzanne Stokes as her favorite teacher.
EASTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL
Eastside High School has has named Joyce Li as the 2021 valedictorian and Cason Kauffmann as salutatorian.
Rounding out the top 10 graduates in alphabetical order are: Ziana Benjiman, Hannah Gaston, Lauren Gates, Jada Harrison, Warth Haymore, Ray Holt, Frances Prieto and Arianna Thomas.
Following is information on the top 10 graduates, including their plans for the future.
• Joyce Li — The Class of 2021 valedictorian plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall and major in computer science. She chose Eric Adams as her favorite teacher.
• Cason Kauffmann — The Class of 2021 salutatorian plans on attending Georgia Tech in the fall to pursue a degree in mathematics. He chose Tony Chatfield as his favorite teacher.
• Ziana Benjiman — Benjiman plans to attend Grinnell College in the fall on a full-ride QuestBridge National Match College Scholarship. She chose Leslie Welborn as her favorite teacher.
• Hannah Gaston — Gaston plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall and major in biochemistry. She chose Julia Chatfield as her favorite teacher.
• Lauren Gates — Gates plans to attend Clemson University in the fall and major in business. She chose Kelly Shaughnessy as her favorite teacher.
• Jada Harrison — Harrison plans to attend college in the fall and major in criminal justice before attending law school. She chose Tony Brooks as her favorite teacher.
• Warth Haymore — Haymore plans to attend college in the fall and study film and computer science. He chose Betsy Proffitt as his favorite teacher.
• Ray Holt — Holt plans to attend college in the fall to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. He chose Michael Poor as his favorite teacher.
• Frances Prieito — Preito plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall and major in animal science or biology. She chose David Hornbeck as her favorite teacher.
• Arianna Thomas — Thomas plans to attend college in the fall and major in mathematics with a possible minor in environmental science. She chose Josh Cook as her favorite teacher.
NEWTON HIGH SCHOOL
Newton High School has named Nathaniel “Skye” Nash the top honor graduate for the Class of 2021, and Russell Danilchuk as second honor grad.
Rounding out the top 10 graduates for Newton High are: Abigail Caceres, Zoe Mayo, Alanys Elvir-Bustillo, Iyonna Clark, Julia Kolt, Alexander Simons, Karington Perry and Jada Spillers.
See below for information on the top 10 graduates, including their plans for the future.
• Nathaniel “Skye” Nash — The Class of 2021 valedictorian plans to attend Oxford College of Emory University. He chose Joshua Cook as his favorite teacher.
• Russell Danilchuk — The Class of 2021 salutatorian will attend Georgia Tech in the fall. He chose Ryan Allred as his favorite teacher.
• Abigail Caceres — Caceres plans to attend the University of Georgia. She chose Laura Lambert as her favorite teacher.
• Zoe Mayo — Mayo will attend Spelman College in the fall. She chose Shundra Green as her favorite teacher.
• Alanys Elvir-Bustillo — Elvir-Bustillo is attending Georgia Tech this fall. She chose Rachel Barkley as her favorite teacher.
• Iyonna Clark — Clark plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall. She chose Duane Williams as her favorite teacher.
• Julia Kolt — Kolt is attending Harvey Mudd College this fall. She chose Jennifer Camba as her favorite teacher.
• Alexander Simons — Simons will attend Georgia Tech in the fall. He chose Jasmine El-Jourbagy as his favorite teacher.
• Karington Perry — Perry will attend Elizabeth City State University in the fall. She chose Victoria Lockhart as her favorite teacher.
• Jada Spillers — Spillers is attending the University of Georgia this fall. She chose Vanessa Mattox as her favorite teacher.
