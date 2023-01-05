RylanYeager.jpg

Rylan Yeager was the winner of the Newton County School District Spelling Bee in 2022 as a fifth-grader at Heard-Mixon Elementary. Yeager was runner up this year in the Indian Creek Middle School Spelling Bee.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Newton County School System students will soon compete to determine who is the best speller in the county.

The District Spelling Bee will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m. at Porter Performing Arts Center. Champions from elementary and middle schools in the district will take part in the competition. Students in grades four through eight were eligible to participate in their school competitions. Should the school champion be unable to participate, the runner-up will serve as alternate and compete in the bee to represent the school.

