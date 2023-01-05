...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River at Gees Mill Road affecting Newton and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Gees Mill Road...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding will continue.
* WHERE...Yellow River at Gees Mill Road.
* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:16 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.5 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
&&
Rylan Yeager was the winner of the Newton County School District Spelling Bee in 2022 as a fifth-grader at Heard-Mixon Elementary. Yeager was runner up this year in the Indian Creek Middle School Spelling Bee.
COVINGTON — Newton County School System students will soon compete to determine who is the best speller in the county.
The District Spelling Bee will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 10:30 a.m. at Porter Performing Arts Center. Champions from elementary and middle schools in the district will take part in the competition. Students in grades four through eight were eligible to participate in their school competitions. Should the school champion be unable to participate, the runner-up will serve as alternate and compete in the bee to represent the school.
Winners and alternates from each school are as follows:
• East Newton Elementary - Dustin Lizama, winner; Karolina Curtis, alternate
• Fairview Elementary - Dani Blackwell, winner; Danny Suarez, alternate
• Indian Creek Middle School - Kenneth Jackson, winner; Rylan Yeager, alternate
• Liberty Middle School - (Hoai) An Hoang, winner; Raya Cannon, alternate
• Newton County Theme School - Carson Johnson, winner; Tegan Smith, alternate
• Veterans Memorial Middle School - Wellesley Haye, winner; Kayla Carter, alternate
“Even in the technology rich world that we live in today, spelling continues to be an important tool because the written word is so powerful,” said Benjamin B. Roundtree, NCSS chief academic officer. “Among other things, the spelling bee supports our students’ learning by enhancing their understanding of vocabulary relative to spelling and by promoting correct word usage. Indeed, spelling bee competitions in our schools continue to be highly anticipated events, and we are happy to continue this venerable tradition.”
The winner of the Newton County School System Spelling Bee will represent the school district in the Region 5 Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Edwards Middle School in Conyers.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.