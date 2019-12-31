As we close the books on another year in the East Metro area, members of the Citizen staff offer our take on the top stories that made news in 2019.
Ethylene oxideIt’s likely that most Georgians had never heard of ethylene oxide until 2019. Then, a July report by WebMD and Georgia Health News revealed that Georgia has three census tracts — including one in Covington — with elevated risks of cancer from air pollution, largely due to this gas.
Ethylene oxide, which is used to sterilize medical equipment, quickly became a contentious topic in Georgia. The risk areas are near sterilization plants that use the gas – news that led to community protests and more government scrutiny.
One sterilization plant, Sterigenics in Cobb County, was closed until it could meet county safety standards, and it remains closed as of year’s end. Another facility, the BD plant in Covington, agreed to a judicial consent order that required a temporary shutdown of sterilization operations at its facility on Industrial Boulevard, increased training of employees and a reduction in fugitive emissions of the gas. BD reported in December that its nearby global distribution center had high emissions of ethylene oxide, and the company later notified the EPD of another warehouse on Wheat Street that had previously been unreported.
Meanwhile, the restrictions set forth in the consent order will remain in place until a final air quality permit is issued by EPD for the Covington facility.
Grand Jury releases report on Tilson jail deathA special investigative grand jury found in September that Rockdale County “failed to live up to that responsibility of ensuring the safety and well-being” of Shali Tilson while he was detained and confined in its jail and that “it played a significant role in failing to prevent the death of Shali Tilson.”
Tilson, 22, of Conyers, was found dead in his cell on March 12, 2018, nine days after he had been arrested by Conyers Police on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. An autopsy by the GBI found the cause of death to be pulmonary thrombi (blood clots) due to dehydration.
The grand jury also found that “medical, mental health and jail staff, through complacency, reluctances, assumptions and lack of procedures, training, leadership and adherence to policy, failed to recognize and adequately address the mental state and physical decline of Shali Tilson.”
However, while the grand jury “did not find any evidence that any person criminally or intentionally caused the death of Shali Tilson, or that any evidence points to a specific person or persons who intentionally withheld water from Shali Tilson, or consciously ignored signs that he was suffering from physical distress and/or dehydration, the grand jury does believe that this tragic death was preventable.”
The GBI conducted its own investigation of the death at the request of Sheriff Eric Levett. The results of that investigation were turned over to Rockdale County District Attorney Alisha Johnson. After her office spent several months reviewing documents, watching and listening to digital recordings and interviewing additional witnesses, who were not included in the GBI’s investigation, Johnson made the decision that further investigation by a special investigative grand jury was needed, and the 23-person grand jury was impaneled on May 16.
The grand jury wrote in its summation that it “heard from over 60 witnesses during its investigation. The grand jury observed arrogance, defiance, incompetence, resentment, and low morale from some jail employees. The grand jury also observed from others — remorse, shame,