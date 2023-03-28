COVINGTON — Two finalists have been named in Newton County’s search for a new county manager.
The Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to name two top finalists for the position — Harold Cooper and Lucinda Babers — as recommended by Chairman Marcello Banes. The candidate selected will succeed interim county manager Jarvis Sims, who was hired last January but whose contract was renewed only through March.
Cooper currently serves as human resources director for Henry County. Babers was one of two finalists for the same position last year when commissioners voted to hire Sims on an interim basis.
Cooper has been HR director in Henry since 2019, but previously served as assistant human resources director for the county. He has more than 20 years of exerience in the public sector, working in a variety of HR roles.
According to the Henry County website, Cooper earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Morris Brown College and a master’s degree of science in public administration from Saint Thomas University. He holds a mediation certification through the Georgia Commission of Dispute Resolution. His HR experience includes management and supervision of employment and training divisions, employee relations, policy and performance management programs, EEO, HR legal and regulatory compliance programs.
Babers has served as deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure for Washington, D.C., and as the deputy director of the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. Prior to her roles in D.C., she served in several positions at Amtrak and also served in the military. According to the DC.gov website, she holds a master of science in business from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor of industrial engineering from Georgia Tech.
The Citizen has requested job application materials from each candidate. Check back for more details as they become available.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
