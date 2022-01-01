COVINGTON — Several people sustained minor injuries Friday evening when a tornado touched down at the Chick-fil-A Restaurant on Brown Bridge Road in western Newton County.
In addition to the injuries, the restaurant suffered heavy damage and a couple of cars in the parking lot were flipped over. Veterans Memorial Middle School also sustained minor damage.
"We are very fortunate this occurred when school was closed and no one was on campus," said Newton County School Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. "The damage can be repaired. We’re just thankful that no one was there, and that we have no injuries to report. We will work to get the debris cleared and ensure the school is safe for students to return on Tuesday."
According to Newton County Fire Service, four units were dispatched to the scene, but their response was slightly delayed as they had to wait as the tornado passed over the fire station.
The traffic signal at Brown Bridge and Salem roads was out, but service was restored a short time later.
National Weather Service Meteorologist-in-Charge Keith Stellman told Newton Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes that the damage was definitely caused by a tornado. He was at the scene to assess the damage and determine the wind speed.
According to the National Weather Service, more severe weather could be headed this way Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.