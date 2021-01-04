CONYERS – Ready to toss out the evergreen tree from Christmas? Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful and the Conyers Home Depot will join together to host the Bring One for the Chipper Program in Rockdale County at the Home Depot, located at 1330 Dogwood Drive, on Saturday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Chipper program offers citizens the opportunity to dispose of their cut trees at a central location in the community, while recycling the trees for reuse for a good cause. Christmas trees are recycled into mulch, fuel or fish habitats. The mulch is used for public beautification projects and in many communities is available free to area residents, local governments, businesses and organizations.
Across the state, thousands of volunteers in hundreds of Georgia communities come together for the Chipper event. Since its inception 30 years ago, in 1991, the program has collected more than 6 million trees for beneficial reuse. The mulch from these trees has been used for playgrounds, local government beautification projects and individual yards.
For more information on this or other community recycling projects, contact Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful, at 770-278-7052 or by email at kcrb@rockdalecountyga.gov.
