CONYERS — The city of Conyers and Conyers Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that the tourism industry generated $144.32 million in direct, domestic and traveler expenditures in Conyers and Rockdale County in 2018, according to the U.S. Travel Association.
The study made available through Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), reported the tourism industry created $5.97 million in state tax revenues and generated $4.21 million in local tax revenues for Conyers and Rockdale County in 2018.
Each household in Rockdale County would need to be taxed an additional $334 per year to replace taxes generated by tourism activity.
The industry also supported more than 1,368 jobs and created $31.89 million in payroll for the county, according to the city of Conyers.
In 2018, the unemployment rate in Rockdale County was 4.4%. Without the jobs supported by the tourism industry, the unemployment rate would have been 7.4%.
“Georgia’s tourism industry continues to break records each year. In 2018, we welcomed 111.7 million visitors to Georgia, and these visitors spent $36.9 billion in the state,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of GDEcD. “As visitors and residents continue to discover our inspiring destinations from the mountains to the coast, the tourism industry’s impact will grow throughout the state and be felt in every county, city, town and community.”
“It is extremely important that we continue investing in our tourism industry, developing innovative programs and working to bring more visitors to our community by focusing on our attractions: the Georgia International Horse Park, Olde Town Conyers, Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial, the film industry, and recreational offerings like Cherokee Run Golf Club and Panola Mountain State Park,” said Mayor Vince Evans.
The CCVB actively promotes tourism in Conyers. The CCVB is affiliated with the Georgia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Southeast Tourism Society and co-ops such as Georgia’s Treasures Along I-20 and Georgia’s 19-county Historic Heartland Travel Association (HHTA).
For more information on tourism in Conyers, contact Teri Haler at 770-929-4270 or teri.haler@conyersga.gov.
