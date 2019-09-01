COVINGTON — A flatbed tow truck carrying a box truck allegedly pulled down a power line on Ga. Highway 20 South on Aug. 22, causing an outage and fire, and allegedly damaging two other vehicles.
According to a report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the scene.
When he arrived, another truck driver said the tow truck had hit the power line and caused it to fall. The driver said the line caused a fire in a ditch beside the road and also damaged a tractor he was towing, busting two side mirrors along with the front windshield, horns and marker lights.
A second truck driver said the line also hit his work vehicle, causing several scratches.
The deputy located the tow truck driver, who had pulled over in the parking lot of a nearby church.
Two lanes of Hwy. 20 were blocked while power line crews reattached the downed power line.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the tow truck driver was not cited.